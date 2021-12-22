Jefferson Village Council celebrates retiring members

JEFFERSON — Village Council members representing 44 years of experience were celebrated on Monday evening prior to their last meeting.
Kay Anne Brabender, Rick Hoyson and Brian Diehl, served 14, 16 and 14 years respectively and celebrated with cake after a committee meeting before the regular meeting started.
In January, Kevin Orvos, Steve Sekanina and Karen Roderick will take over as council members. The retiring members thanked the village voters for having the opportunity to serve.
Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio said the public hearing period has opened for residents that might have concerns about proposed emissions changes at the village water plant for industrial companies.
He said an official change ordinance has been drawn up and will be brought to council for a vote on Jan. 17. Martuccio said the village, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Lake City Plating have worked closely in hopes of the Ashtabula company moving operations to the village.
Martuccio also said an Ashtabula tree removal company is close to completing a plan in the village.
“When the weather dries up [in spring] a little bit, we will be getting the rest of the stumps,” he said.
A sewer improvement project is scheduled to be bid on in January, Martuccio said. He said the Ohio EPA has requested more detailed information because the agency will be providing grant money for the project in the Market Street area.
In other business
• Village Council approved a second reading of an ordinance prohibiting dog feces deposits on property in the village.
• Council approved an ordinance detailing the overtime procedures for the Jefferson Police Department after an hourly shift change went into effect earlier this year.
• A second reading of an ordinance detailing procedures for workers called out to work overtime while off duty was held.
• Passed an ordinance authorizing the mayor to accept material terms of the Johnson and Johnson National Opioid Settlement.
• Held the first reading of an ordinance to allow the clerk-treasurer to expend funds from an escrow account to the capital improvements fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.