JEFFERSON — Village council unanimously approved the hiring of Aaron Dumperth as deputy police chief on Monday evening.
The village safety committee spent two hours in executive session last week before deciding to hire Dumperth as a deputy chief for a year instead of hiring him as chief now.
In other business
• Council approved the resignation of police officer Ryan White.
• Approved funding for an office to attend special classes related to specific areas of the law.
• Approved the new pay scale for village employees
• Continued the process to put a new 1.5-mill levy for the operation of the fire department on the ballot in November.
• Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio reported a potential agreement that could help find businesses interested in moving to the village.
He said a firm called NextSite has contracted with the county to do research to help find businesses that might want to move to the area. Martuccio said other area administrators are reviewing options to join that process and he will report back as the process continues.
• Martuccio also discussed the early stages of a partnership between the village and a Bluegrass Festival planned for Sept. 11 to honor the vicitms of the the 911 attacks and the first responders that worked the scenes in New York, Pennsylvania and the Washington D.C. area. He said more information would soon be available.
