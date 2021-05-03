JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Township trustees are looking to pass a 5-year 1.5-mill replacement levy for roads and bridges Tuesday.
“It has not been replaced since 1996,” said Jefferson Township Trustee Chairman John Boczar.
He said the replacement levy will bring in an additional $25,000 a year to help pay for higher asphalt prices.
Boczar said the money will be used to improve roads and right of ways. He said the township has 23 “center line” miles.
“Typically we resurface every 15 years of useful life,” he said.
Trustees are planning a phase three of an Ohio Public Works Commission project on a section of Black Sea Road that involves putting on a base coat of asphalt as well as an aggregate berm.
He said other work includes partnering with Denmark Township on an Overly Road chip and seal project.
The resurfacing of Stumpville Road, including a new aggregate berm, is also in the plans trustees indicate.
Trustees are also planning to purchase a new backhoe for the road department.
