JEFFERSON — Village council tabled the second reading of an ordinance to waive the residency requirement for police chief on Monday evening during a regularly scheduled meeting, according to Jefferson Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Fisher.
The motion would have enabled the village to hire Sgt. Aaron Dumperth as chief, but council decided to review the legislation further, Fisher said.
A memorandum in the village meeting informational packet indicated council was working to make sure all legal requirements are met regarding the possible hiring of the new chief.
Village council did approve the second reading of a resolution to proceed with the purchase of a piece of property and the first reading of legislation that will allow for the adopting and amending the village code of ordinances.
The Ohio Fairy Garden Festival scheduled for June 18 was approved after a request from Jefferson Mayor Judy Maloney, Fisher said.
Jefferson Police Chief David Wassie’s last day before retirement is scheduled for May 31 and street superintendent Curtis Strong is scheduled to retire June 18, Fisher said.
Four village concerts in Giddings Park have been approved starting June 3 with the Jefferson Area High School Stage Band performing from 6 to 8 p.m., Fisher said.
She said a $1,500 grant from NOPEC helped make the event possible. The concert series is also scheduled for June 24, July 22 and Aug. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.