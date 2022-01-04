JEFFERSON — Students in the Jefferson Area Local School District return to class today while instructed to be vigilant about COVID-19 precautions.
The presence of the Omicron and Delta COVID variants poses increased risks to students and staff.
“The Jefferson Area Local Schools are not changing its current policies regarding masks, distancing and quarantine procedures in our schools,” according to a letter sent to parents Monday from school officials. “We will continue to monitor our schools and work with the Ashtabula County Health Department for guidance.”
School district leaders in Ohio received a letter from Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Hospital Association with guidance and encouragement for keeping schools safe.
The Jefferson Area Local School District officials have endorsed the recommendations.
“We encourage all of our families and students to consider the following guidance regarding the self- protection and the protection of other people from contracting COVID,” according to Monday’s letter. “Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction. Keeping our schools open is a priority.”
The best protection against developing severe illness from COVID-19, for both school-aged children and adults, remains getting vaccinated, according to health officials. District officials encourage parents to get their eligible school-aged children vaccinated and to wear a mask.
Even students who are asymptomatic or who have relatively mild symptoms have the ability to spread the virus to others, according to health officials.
Family members who are unvaccinated are at risk for severe illness and hospitalization, while vaccinated family members can remain confident that their risk of severe illness is low, according to health officials.
“Students, teachers and staff should stay home when they have signs of any infectious illness or are not feeling well,” according to Monday’s letter.
The district held a vaccination clinic on Dec. 3 and is working with the Ashtabula County Health Department to schedule a second vaccination clinic. Parents will get this information as soon as it is available.
For more information, call the district’s office at 440-576-9180.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.