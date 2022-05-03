JEFFERSON — A fourth-grade Jefferson Elementary School student is the winner of the third annual Auditor’s Office Dog License Coloring Contest.
Tanner Miller received the best overall award; Grace (last name private), a first-grade student from Ashtabula, won the Best Landscape Award, and Everly Gerics, a two-year-old from Conneaut, took home the Best Mixed Breed award.
Contestants colored a spring-themed scene on a paper provided by the Auditor’s Office and submitted the finished design to the office.
“We had 85 submissions from kids, members of the developmentally disabled community, and even some adults from all over the county,” Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas said.
Tanner visited the Auditor’s Office after school recently to see the submissions and get his prize — a coloring set and a free dog license for the 2023 season.
“I have three dogs at home and I really like them, we have a lot of fun together,” he said.
Tanner then was off to baseball practice with his grandmother, Thomas said.
“This has been a fun way to help promote the need to get dogs licensed,” said Thomas. “Many in our communities do not know the legal importance of dog licenses or where the fees are spent so it is important to have these conversations.”
“I don’t have a doggy at home,” Grace said. “We have cats, but I like to draw dogs.”
The Auditor’s Office made contact with area schools, community groups, and local governments to help spread the word about the opportunity and need to license county dogs. Ashtabula County employees, Auditor’s Office staff, and local residents had the opportunity to vote on the entries the first week of April.
“Office Manager Susan Belden has been doing another great job with our dog license program and helping to spread awareness, like with this coloring contest and our Bark in the Park dog license festival,” Thomas said.
Categories included Best Overall, Best Background and Best Mixed Breed, which was intended for the youngest children, who perfected the “scribbling effect,” he said.
The Auditor’s Office is working to spread awareness of how dog license fees cover local expenses and provide safety for residents and pups alike.
“The more licenses we can sell, the more dogs are protected and the licenses help fund our shelters and dog warden,” Thomas said. “I believe that instead of raising the $12 fee, we instead focus on compliance.”
All dogs three-months-old or older must register or renew their license each year between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. Licenses alert the dog warden of official ownership and the owner’s contact information, if a dog becomes lost or a concern arises.
Licenses are $12 for a one year tag and can be purchased at the Auditor’s Office, online at the auditor’s website, or at one of the nine convenient community partners.
If residents find a dog with a license they can go on the auditor’s website and search the dog license number to see the owner and their phone number instead of calling the dog warden or visiting a shelter.
