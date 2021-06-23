Jefferson reviews requirements for police chief

JEFFERSON — The village council safety committee is planning to discuss the police chief position at a 6 p.m. meeting on June 28 after the acting chief and supporters attended a regular council meeting Monday evening.
Aaron Dumperth, acting police chief since the Memorial Day retirement of David Wassie, spoke on his own behalf during the meeting. More than 20 visitors attended the meeting as well. Two of them spoke on the proposed chief’s behalf.
The question of Dumperth’s residency — he lives four minutes out of town in a nearby township — has been under question with council considering waiving the residency requirement for police chief.
Dumperth said he technically does not live in the community, but his family history in the village goes back more than 75 years and he has chosen to make the village his place of employment for 11 years.
He said he has received offers from other law enforcement agencies but chooses to stay because of his love for the village.
Former Jefferson Village Administrator Terry Finger spoke on Dumperth’s behalf and questioned the legal standing of the village’s ordinance demanding residency. He said a 2009 Ohio Supreme Court decision ruled against the residency requirement.
Mary Jackson, a resident of the village, said Dumperth has been helpful for her as a Black member of the community during the last 18 months. She said he has been open and willing to share his opinion on challenging topics relating to law enforcement.
“Sgt. Dumperth is needed not only as a chief, but as a man,” Jackson said.
After the meeting agenda was completed Finger asked if there was any direction regarding the decision on the chief. Councilman Brian Diehl said the safety committee will take up the issue next week.
Jefferson Village Solicitor Jason Fairchild also countered Finger’s review of the Supreme Court decision. He said the decision related to lower-level employees of a city or village, not the police chief.
He said later appellate decisions affirmed the right of a village to maintain residency requirements for a police chief or to waive the residency requirement.
In other business
• Village administrator Pasquale Martuccio announced the retirement of Curt Stone as a supervisor in the street department.
• Martuccio said quotes have been reviewed on the resurfacing of small sections of Ashtabula, Maplewood, Dorset and Brittany streets.
• Village council also approved the hiring of Jessica Sheets as a front-desk support worker in the recreation department, and Matt Licate as a part-time laborer for the streets department. Both are pending background checks.
• Council also approved the third reading of a resolution to amend and update the village ordinances.
• Council also approved the second reading of a resolution to update the village’s pay structure for employees and approval for a 1.50 mill tax levy for the fire department.
