JEFFERSON — Village council reviewed re-zoning options to potentially allow for bed-and-breakfast operations to be placed in residential areas during a Buildings and Lands committee meeting on Monday night prior to the regular council meeting.
Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio said a Market Street home owner asked about the possibility of creating a bed-and-breakfast. Council called the meeting to discuss options when they realized present zoning would not allow the project.
Council members discussed a variety of options to to see how they could allow the bed-and-breakfast, but also have some control over the process at the same time.
“Theoretically you could amend a zoning code to allow [it] in Residential 1,” said Jefferson Village attorney Jason Fairchild.
“My suggestion would be to put some kind of parameters [around the proposed zoning changes],” Martuccio said.
The stipulations discussed included making sure there is a fire-code inspection, maximum occupancy, making sure large events (weddings etc.) are not an option and imposing a 30-day limit on guests at such a facility.
Several council members said it might be wise to not allow the bed-and-breakfast option in Residential 2 areas.
“I think I am happy with R1,” said councilman Rick Hoyson.
After the idea is discussed further potential zoning changesn would have to be written and sent to the zoning board. Council members also said it would then take three readings to be approved by council.
“I don’t think it is a bad thing for the village,” said councilman Brian Diehl.
During the regular council meeting:
• Martuccio said CT Consultants, the Environmental Protection Agency and Lake City Plating are working on the details to allow LCC to open an operation at the former Stone Container facility. He said the details may be completed in the next several days and the company would like to have a discount for large amounts of water before finalizing the deal.
“There is a level of urgency,” Martuccio said.
A committee meeting has tentatively been scheduled to discuss the discount.
• Martuccio also reported that the Market Street bidding for new sewer insulation will be advertised for bid soon. He said this is the second in a series of projects to place liner inside the old sewer lines. They act almost like a new pipe to reduce infiltration in the system.
• Martuccio also said Brobst Tree Service has recently completed a project that included cutting down “dangerous” trees in the village. He said village workers have also been cutting limbs near sidewalks that the village plows during the winter.
• Council approved the first reading of a resolution declaring the village’s support of a keeping local control of the Lodge at Geneva-On-the-Lake, a continued funding source for maintenance of the lodge, continued operation by Delaware North Companies and transparent decision-making related to the lodge.
Numerous area governments have approved such legislation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.