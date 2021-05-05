Jefferson residents not obeying trash rules

JEFFERSON — Village leaders are concerned with residents’ leaving large items to be picked up by Waste Management without obeying the rules.
Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio said large items with cloth coverings can not be left on the tree lawn for pickup unless they are wrapped in plastic. He said people must also let the village know about large items for pickup ahead of time.
The village clean-up day is scheduled for this weekend and the same rules must be followed regarding wrapping items that have a cloth covering, such as couches and chairs.
“Some of the things that are out there are not going to be picked up,” said Jefferson Mayor Judy Maloney.
In other business
• Council approved the third reading of a resolution to place a 1-mill parks and recreation renewal levy on the ballot for five years.
• Council also passed the first reading of a resolution to purchase a piece of property at 260 East Jefferson Street formally used as baseball and softball fields.
• The first reading of a resolution waiving the requirement for the police chief to life in the village passed by a 4-0 vote. If passed through three readings the resolution would pave the way to hire Aaron Dumperth as the next police chief of Jefferson to replace David Wassie who is retiring in the later part of May.
• The Jefferson Garden Club Mother’s Day Plant Sale is scheduled for Thursday from 8 a.m. to dusk, Friday from 8 a.m to dusk and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
