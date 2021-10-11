BY WARREN DILLAWAY
JEFFERSON — Jefferson Rescue is seeking additional funds to run its ambulance service, said Jefferson Emergency Services Chief Jake Rice.
The ambulance district works closely with the Jefferson Fire Department but is a separate entity, Rice said.
“We are an ambulance district,” Rice said.
The ambulance district was formed in 1998 and a new building was constructed to house the ambulances in 2001, Rice said. Currently the Jefferson Rescue has a 3.1-mill levy and a separate 1-mill levy, Rice said.
“Our goal is to replace the 1-mill with a 2-mill,” Rice said.
He said the change would provide $120,000 for the district.
“We would like to put on another full-time person,” he said.
Rice said the rescue service presently has five full-time employees and would like to add a sixth to better serve the community.
“This is the first levy increase we have ever had,” Rice said. “We cover Jefferson and Jefferson Township.”
Rice said increasing costs of workers is the main reason for the levy. The cost to the taxpayer for the levy would be $35 for every $100,000 valuation on a home, he said.
“We have had lots of residents reach out to support us,” Rice said.
