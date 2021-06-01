JEFFERSON — The last units of the village’s Memorial Day parade headed north on North Market Street late Monday morning as more than 100 people gathered in the adjacent Oakdale Cemetery for a service to remember fallen soldiers.
A variety of floats, baton twirling groups and festival royalty participated in the parade.
The Jefferson High School band marched in the parade and then played for the ceremony at Oakdale Cemetery. Donovan Leininger was one of several musicians who played TAPS to conclude the event.
After the program was concluded, many of the people walked about a quarter mile north to the Vietnam War Memorial for a special service remembering William Endress, of Geneva, who died in 1970 while serving in Vietnam near the Cambodian border.
Endress’s sister, Elinor Lomas, presented Barbara Hamilton, a representative of the Jefferson Historical Society, with the flag placed on Endress’s grave more than 50 years ago. She also announced that his medals and other personal effects would be donated to the JHS for presentation at the site.
Lomas also read a poem Endress wrote to his mother from Vietnam. He was in Vietnam less than three weeks before he was killed.
“Thanks to the vets who are here today,” Lomas said. She said her brother was a leader and a happy person.
Close to 10 of Endress’s high school classmates raised their hands to the crowd at the memorial that includes a full size helicopter. “I thank all of you for being here. I know my parents are looking down and think we did the right thing,” Lomas said.
Rev. Joe Laing, of Bethel Bible Church, started the ceremony with a prayer and thanked the men and women who served the country. He also asked for grace for service men and women who battle with memories of lost comrades that did not make it home.
Elliott Rice, a representative of a military color guard that played a part in the service at Oakdale Cemetery, thanked those who attended and later reflected on Memorial Days past.
Rice said he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1977-80 and helps out with military memorials as needed. “I remember when I was a kid we had Spanish-American War (veterans in attendance),” he said.
