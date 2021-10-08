JEFFERSON — An off-duty police officer was recently honored by the Jefferson Police Department for his efforts in helping an elderly man. The man was in distress at an area restaurant, said JPD acting Police Chief Aaron Dumperth.
Dumperth said two citizens at the restaurant sent a letter commending Greg Korabek, who was off duty and eating at an Ashtabula restaurant for his birthday on Sept. 13. The letter was signed by Ashtabula residents Fran Martone and David Pontius.
Korabek said a waitress came into the room where he was eating and asked for a nurse or a doctor. Korabek said he is a police officer and asked if he could assist. He then sprang into action and freed a piece of food from the man’s throat by performing the Heimlich Maneuver.
“Officer Korabek conducted a Heimlich maneuver, ultimately dislodging the item that was stuck in the gentleman’s throat. He then rendered aid until paramedics could arrive on the scene,” Dumperth said.
Dumperth said the officer was honored with a life-saving pin during a ceremony at the police department and the acting chief sent a letter of commendation to village council to make them aware of his efforts.
He said he wanted to honor Korabek and shine a light on his efforts.
Korabek said he was happy to help and thanked God he was there to assist. He also said there are a lot of people who have a negative opinion of law enforcement and he wants people to know police officers are ready to help those in need.
Korabek said this is the fourth time he has used the Heimlich Maneuver on someone who was choking.
The letter from Martone and Pontius said Korabek spent 10 minutes comforting the man before an ambulance crew arrived on the scene.
In other business at the Monday evening council meeting:
• The third reading of a resolution to join the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council Green Community choice program was approved for January 2023.
• A third reading of an amendment to the village’s ordinances to prohibit the storage of improperly licensed and/or unlicensed motor vehicles was approved.
