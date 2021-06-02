JEFFERSON — Bittersweet is the word Jefferson Police Chief David Wassie used to describe his last day on the job Monday.
Wassie is retiring after 42 years in law enforcement. He said he worked as a policeman for the Bessemer Railroad at the Pittsburgh and Conneaut Dock Company for 15 years before moving to the Jefferson Police Department where he has worked for 27 years.
Wassie said he has been in the village so long he knows most of the people he sees on the street.
“I will miss those relationships,” he said.
After so many years, Wassie decided it was time to go.
“It’s a young man’s game. It has been a long time,” he said after helping organize the Jefferson Memorial Day Parade and coordinating traffic at two memorial services at Oakdale Cemetery and the Vietnam War Memorial.
Wassie said he will still be available to the department for crime scene work and traffic details as needed. Other than that, Wassie hopes to spend a lot of time in his wood shop.
He said he enjoys wood carving and has made many of the pieces of furniture in his home.
Wassie, a 1975 graduate of St. John High School, has also served as a paramedic and firefighter over the years.
“I’ve done just about everything,” he said.
Jefferson police officer Greg Lachey said he has worked with Wassie form many years.
“He lets me do my own thing,” he said of Wassie’s laid back management style.
Officer Greg Korabek agreed.
“He didn’t micromanage. He didn’t play Monday morning quarterback,” he said.
Korabek said Wassie demanded good work, but allowed the officers flexibility to do their jobs.
Wassie gathered with his officers by the helicopter at the Vietnam War Memorial across from Oakdale Cemetery after a memorial service. Selfies were a big part of the experience as officers said farewell to their chief.
