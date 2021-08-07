Jefferson plans to rejuvenate Memorial Field

JEFFERSON — Village leaders recently took ownership of Memorial Field and hope to renovate the area for future recreational use, said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
He said the first step is to work with the utilities to get some safety issues taken care of before any other work can be completed.
“It would like to return it to its old glory,” Martuccio said. He said the field was previously owned by the Jefferson Falcon Athletic Boosters and then the Jefferson Area Girls Softball complex.
Martuccio said both organizations signed the property over to the village. He said the city did not pay for the land, but did handle the costs of the land survey and the transfer fees.
The field used to be home to recreational softball leagues.
Martuccio said the paving of Brittany Lane, West Ashtabula Street, Maplewood Street and Dorset Road was recently completed and sections of roads were also chipped and seal coated.
He said the plans for a Sept. 11 Bluegrass Festival at the Covered Bridge Pavilion is planned with two local and two regional groups committed to play the event which is to honor the people lost 20 years ago during the attacks on New York, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon along with first responders.
Martuccio said plans for the event are still a work in progress, but advertising will be evident at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds to make people aware of the event.
Martuccio said grant applications have been made to the Ohio Public Works Commission to help pay for the paving of several streets next year, as well as a new basin at the Jefferson Wastewater Treatment Plant and service lining to sewers, similar to a program completed this year in a different part of the village.
