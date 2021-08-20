JEFFERSON — As students in the Jefferson Area Local School District plan to return to class next week, school officials are working with the Ashtabula County Health Department and the other school districts in Ashtabula County to monitor policies and new state or federal mandates when it comes to COVID-19.
“We learned a lot throughout the pandemic regarding health and safety protocols that were effective in allowing us to maintain all day-everyday in-person schooling during the 2020-21 school year,” Superintendent John Montanaro said. “Some of these will remain in place as best-practice going forward during the 2021-22 school year.”
The district’s return-to-school plans to start the new school year include:
• Hand washing
• Encouraging students and staff to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue when not wearing a mask and immediately wash their hands after blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing
• Adequate supplies will be provided, such as soap, hand sanitizer and sanitizing stations, a way to dry hands, tissues, and face masks if needed by a student, staff member, or visitor
• Windows will be open on buses and other transportation, if doing so does not pose a safety risk
• Cleaning bus surfaces between routes
• Requiring masks on buses at this time
• Enhanced and routine cleaning of all surfaces, especially doorknobs, sink handles, rest rooms and light switches
• Keeping plexiglass barriers in public spaces
Food Service
• There will be no self-serve food or drink options such as hot and cold food bars, salad or condiment bars, and drink stations
• Students buying breakfast will report to the cafeteria when they arrive at school
• Breakfast will be “grab and go” from the cafeteria. Students pick up their breakfasts and eat them in their classrooms
• Cleaning of tables and surfaces between lunch periods
• Students will eat at lunch tables, and sharing of student lunches will not be allowed
• No birthday treats will be permitted this year
The JALSD has enhanced air quality by Improving ventilation to the extent possible increasing circulation of outdoor air by installing new MERV-13 filters to better and dilute potential contaminants.
Meetings / Visitors
• There will be no parent/grandparent lunch visits this year and visitors will not be permitted in the school beyond the main office without an appointment.
The JALSD encourages our staff, students, and their families to explore their vaccine options. At this time, JALSD has no requirements regarding student or staff vaccination or the need to document their vaccination status. District officials advise all eligible students and employees to get the vaccine.
