Jefferson manufacturing plant closing, 89 employees out of work

JEFFERSON — Grammer AG is closing its Toledo Molding and Die WEK plant this week at 1085 Jefferson-Eagleville Road, putting 89 people out of work, according to a notice sent to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services under the Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification.
Toledo Molding and Die makes molded automotive products, including molded thermoplastic components and assemblies such as cooling modules, heater and air conditioner handling units, fluid reservoirs, induction systems and ducts, according to Bloomberg.
The Toledo auto parts maker bought the former WEK Industries at the Jefferson location, in 2014 for $19.5 million, according to the seller, Myers Industries Inc. of Akron.
WEK made custom molded plastic parts for the automotive industry.
Grammer AG, the maker of components and systems for automotive interiors in Germany, bought Toledo Molding and Die in 2018 for $272 million, according to the Toledo Blade.
Calls to the Jefferson plant were not returned Monday.
When Grammer bought WEK, it planned to keep Toledo Molding and Die’s six Ohio plants open, but like many companies, the COVID-19 pandemic affected Grammer’s earnings in 2020, according to the Cleveland Business Journal.
The negative results came primarily from production stops caused by the pandemic, according to the Business Journal.
Grammer employs about 14,500 employees in 20 countries, according to its website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.