JEFFERSON — Village Council canceled several finance committee meetings on Monday evening, but is on course to review departmental goals with hearings scheduled for later this month, said Jefferson Village Clerk Patty Fisher.
Fisher said several hearings planned for Monday evening prior to the normally scheduled meeting were canceled due to illness and rescheduled. She said the police and fire finance hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 16 and the wastewater plant 5 p.m. the same day.
Additional finance hearings are scheduled for Dec. 20 with recreation at 6 p.m. and administrative at 6:45 prior to the 7:30 council meeting, she said.
Fisher said the village is still waiting for information from the federal government regarding the latest American Rescue Plan funding. She said the village is waiting on details as to how the money may be used.
Each department will meet with the finance committee to discuss expenditures for the budget that is approved prior to the start of the second quarter of 2022. The village runs on a three-month budget until the full budget is passed.
Fisher said the street department is seeking to purchase a new truck and the village is waiting to hear how if a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture will be allocated for the purchase of police cars.
Jefferson Village Council meeting action included:
• The third reading of an ordinance supporting local control of the Lodge at Geneva-On-The-Lake and a continued funding source for maintenance of the lodge.
• Completed the second reading of an ordinance redefining pay for village workers
• Had the first reading of a resolution establishing a fund to accept grant funds for the Wastewater Infrastructure Program.
• Amended Chapter 618 of the village code of ordnances to prohibit the depositing of dog feces on village property or the property of others.
• A change in the time period to be worked by Jefferson Police Department workers passed a second reading.
• An ordinance detailing the compensation for off-duty employees called into work had a first reading at the meeting.
• A resolution approving the sewer rate schedule had a first reading.
• A resolution authoring Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio to enter into a contract with Insituform Technologies for sanitary sewer improvements on Market and Sundry streets had a second reading.
