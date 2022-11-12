JEFFERSON — Every year on Veterans Day, the Jefferson Historical Society puts together an exhibit honoring a branch of the military.
This year, the United States Coast Guard was featured and the exhibit will be open again from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
Exhibits include the history of the Coast Guard, some of the greatest rescues in Coast Guard history, the major role played by the Coast Guard after 9/11 and several exhibits of Ashtabula County high school graduates who chose careers in the Coast Guard.
In addition, all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces have displays, including uniforms donated by local families, and personal items of county men who served in war. The collection covers all wars from Civil War to the Persian Gulf War.
Rock Creek and Jefferson elementary students visited the exhibits on Friday.
The Jefferson Historical Society, 42 E. Jefferson St., will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
