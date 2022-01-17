Jefferson High School principal to assume new role

JEFFERSON — Jeremy Huber will be stepping into a new role at the start of the next school year.
The long-term Jefferson High School principal will be taking on a larger role within the school district, said Jefferson Area Local Schools Superintendent John Montanaro.
A new position, student success administrator, has been created, Montanaro said.
“I have asked Jeremy Huber to take this position. Jeremy has the skills and experience to assist our principals and teachers in prioritizing student success,” he said.
Montanaro said Huber will be in charge of the positive behavioral intervention and supports for the district and work closely with teachers to create the best possible results.
“We are going to use his experience district-wide,” Montanaro said. He said Huber will work with teachers and administrators in an attempt to create the best learning environment for children of all ages.
Montanaro said the funding for the position for the first two years will come from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. He said it has also been placed in the district’s five-year plan to continue the position.
Montanaro said the high school principal job has been posted, but Huber will continue as principal until the end of the school year.
One of the driving forces that led to the creation of the position is a concern about students who are struggling to make up for lost time due to the pandemic.
“All students are behind,” Montanaro said.
“There is a lot of stress on teachers and I think this will help them” he said. Montanaro said the school principals will also benefit as Huber will take some of the burden off of their record-taking roles.
In addition to Huber’s salary, Montanaro said the new position will be funded to meet needs he may encounter.
“We are positioning our district to be successful in both academics and in the areas of social and emotional support for our students and their families,” Montanaro said.
