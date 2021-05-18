JEFFERSON — Jefferson Area High School Class of 2021 graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Falcon Pride Stadium.
In case of inclement weather, graduation will be postponed until 2 p.m. Saturday, or potentially 2 p.m. Sunday. This is weather-dependent, but those attending are advised to share dates and times with family for planning purposes.
Each senior will receive six tickets for family members to attend graduation. The ceremony also will be live-streamed on the Multimedia’s YouTube page.
For more graduation information, go to the senior class link on the high school website at http://www.jalsd.org/schools/jahs.
