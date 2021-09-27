JEFFERSON — Fifty years of ministry in the Jefferson First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall were celebrated on Sunday with a meal and a sermon.
Pastor Kevin Phillips drew the analogy regarding the sturdy nature of oak trees that survive gale-force winds and the lives that have been changed by the ministry conducted in the fellowship hall during the last 50 years.
“The fellowship hall is made to create oak trees,” he said of the ministry that occurs in the fellowship hall that has made disciples of young people through Sunday school classes and youth groups for decades.
He said the leaders at the time realized they needed to expand their building “to make more oak trees.”
Phillips said the children may not remember a specific biblical point from a Sunday school class, but will know that their teachers loved them.
“As we gather to celebrate 50 years of fellowship ... God continues to help us ... God sends his help through you [the congregation],” he said.
Ed Picard, a church member who helped organize the event, said it took about six months to organize the event which included a lunch after the worship service.
“Those people stepped out in faith to trusting God,” he said. Picard said the church paid off the 15-year loan in seven years.
Phillips said the church is looking to move toward the next challenges the church may face.
“The beat goes on we are going to rehab the cabinets and pave the parking lot,” he said.
Richard Havens, also a long-time member of the church, said he might not even be in Jefferson without the fellowship hall. He said he was teaching in suburban Chicago, but made a commitment to teach and coach in the Ivory Coast.
As Havens was bringing his possessions back to his home in Jefferson, he received a request to serve as a youth pastor at the church that had just built the fellowship hall.
He said he met his wife that summer and they became engaged before he spent the year in Africa and then returned to Jefferson where he taught high school math for decades.
“If it wasn’t for this fellowship hall, I probably wouldn’t be here,” he said.
