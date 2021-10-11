BY WARREN DILLAWAY
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Fire Department is seeking an additional 1.5-mill levy to help keep up with the increasing costs of running the department, said Fire Chief Tom Lachey.
Lachey said there has been a 1-mill levy renewed regularly since 2004 with the same revenue. He said the new, and old, money is needed for operational expenses and equipment.
“The cost of business has just gone through the roof,” he said.
Lachey said there are a variety of added expenses over the years and the inflation of the cost of fire gear.
“We have dispatch fees and now that the state makes us go to the MARCS system, we have MARCS fees,” he said.
Lachey said the fees are $7,000 to $8,000 a year plus maintenance costs for the fire trucks.
Lachey said the department financed a $565,000 fire truck so it will make payments for many years. He said there are about 20 regular firefighters who are compensated $15 per hour for a call and $11 per hour for training, which occurs twice a month.
“It helps supplement their family life,” he said of the stipend for their work.
Lachey said it is difficult to get volunteers to commit to the time-consuming volunteer work of being a firefighter.
Lachey said the present 1-mill levy raises $53,688.87 per year and the new levy would bring in about $82,000 per year. He said the JFD does receive revenue from Lenox and Jefferson townships to pay for fire services the village provides.
Lachey said one pair of fire pants costs $800 and has a shelf life of about 10 years. he said a state grant helped him purchase 18 helmets at $280 a piece.
“I just want to be able to provide a good service ... with the best equipment I can provide and the best personnel,” he said.
