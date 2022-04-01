JEFFERSON — Jefferson Village Fire Chief Thomas Lachey was seriously injured Saturday night after falling on the ice outside his home.
Lachey’s sister, Constance Lachey, took him to the hospital early Sunday, where doctors determined he broke his neck, according to family members.
Surgeons at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland operated on Lachey on Monday morning, fusing three discs and gluing two, family members said.
“Amazingly, he’s not paralyzed, but he’s on complete bed rest for the next few days,” his brother, Jim Lachey, said.
Assistant Fire Chief Dave Locy is in command until Lachey can return, Fire Capt. Jake Rice said.
About 20 volunteer firefighters regularly man the fire station.
Lachey became chief after Fire Chief John Wayman died in December 2013. At the time, Lachey was assistant chief.
Lachey’s father, Tony, was chief of the fire department until his death in May 1975. That’s when Wayman became chief.
