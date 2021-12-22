JEFFERSON — Second graders at Jefferson Elementary School set a record on Tuesday as they raised $5,208.95 to help area families in need.
For more than 20 years, students have been taking five minute math tests with 100 questions. The students get friends and family to sponsor them for each correct answer or provide a flat donation, organizers said.
Megan Franklin, one of four second-grade teachers, said the sponsors can decide to give a specific amount for each correct answer. She said some people went as high as $2.
Noah Million raised the most money, $1,400 for the project, said Karen Gough
The money for this year was presented to Acting Jefferson Police Chief Aaron Dumperth. The department annually choses HALO Share Your Christmas families to adopt.
Dumperth said the department helped four families this year.
He said the more than $5,000 raised this year will go to help families next year.
“I think we will definitely pick more families next year,” Dumperth said.
Dumperth thanked the children and the teachers for working so hard.
The four students that raised the most money presented the enlarged check to Dumperth.
Karen Gough, another of the four second-grade teachers, said the tests were taken the first week of December.
Principal Alex Anderson said other students and faculty also reached out to help others this holiday season. He said fifth graders helped raise $4,000 to help students under the care of Ashtabula County Children Services.
“We also had staff and the PTO help 30 [other] families,” he said.
