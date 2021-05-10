JEFFERSON — Activities at the Jefferson Depot Village are expected to increase this summer as the organization seeks to recover from a year of canceled activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Jefferson Depot Village has grown, building by building, during the last 35 years to the present point where 14 buildings, including an outhouse, are featured on the property used for education and entertainment purposes.
The buildings include a church, a barbershop, residential homes and many other structures detailing life in the 1800s. In normal years, a lot of schools schedule visits to the village to learn more about the county’s history.
“We are hoping to get different activities than we have had before,” said JVD President Joyce Zigmont who has taken over the presidency from Jean Dutton who has headed up the village for more than three decades. Dutton is still involved in the organization, Zigmont said.
A new event in the process of being organized is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 5 at the village and will involve a Sherlock Holmes themed program, she said.
The traditional Jefferson Village Depot Strawberry Festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19 and 12 to 5 p.m. on June 20 with the traditional strawberry shortcake and other food items as well as period-dressed volunteers at the free event.
Another new event is an antique show with a proposed 40 to 45 vendors on the site to be June 26 and 27, Zigmont said. The final details are presently being worked out by the JVD board of directors.
“In July, we are having the America Live on the 9th and 10th,” Zigmont said. The event includes historic presentations, church services, craft demonstrations and tours of the village.
A historic house in Andover is presently being dismantled and brought to the village for eventual reconstruction.
“We did get a grant through the state for $22,000,” she said.
The organization is funded by donations, grants and proceeds from events, Zigmont said. She said anyone interested in joining can get an application on the organization’s website.
Zigmont said she hopes to have a day detailing Jefferson history and hopes to have a September program honoring Charles Garlick, an escaped slave, who lived in Jefferson and worked as an abolitionist.
