JEFFERSON — Village council welcomed three new members on Monday evening.
Kevin Orvos, Steve Sekanina and Karen Roderick were all sworn in for the first time as council members, and councilwoman Katy Dreier was also sworn in after serving during the last council, said Jefferson Clerk-Treasurer Patty Fisher.
Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht did the honors making the November election results a full fledged reality.
“There was a lot of time spent on committees,” said newly sworn in Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl, who replaced former mayor Judy Maloney, who sent in a retirement letter to the village last week.
“We tried to put people where they are interested,” Diehl said of the committee assignments. Lon Damon is the new chairman of the Building/Lands Committee with Dreier a member; Steve Sekanina will chair the Finance Committee and Damon is a member; Roderick will be the chairwoman of the Forestry Committee and Sekanina will be a member; Orvos will chair the Recreation Committee with Roderick a member; John Szewczyk will be the chairman of the Safety Committee and Orvos a member with Dreier chairwoman of the Utilities/ Wastewater/Services Committee and Szewczyk a member.
In addition, citizen Philip Pawlowski was appointed to the Tax Review Board; Diehl and Dreier were appointed to the Board of Audit Review; citizen Brad Childs was appointed to the Zoning Appeals Board, citizens Tod Mullen and Jake Morgan to the Planning Commission.
Diehl and Sekanina were appointed to the Planning Commission Board, Sekanina to the Ambulance Board; Szewczyk, Orvos, Tom Lachey, David Locy and Roger Beckwith were all appointed to the Fireman Dependency Board; Roderick was appointed to the Oakdale Cemetery Board of Trustees; Diehl, Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio, Jefferson Deputy Police Chief Aaron Dumperth; Jefferson Fire chief Tom Lachey, Jefferson Assistant Fire chief David Locy, Jefferson Assistant Chief Tim Blon, Beckwith, Szewczyk, Orvos, John Boczar, Jake Rice and Brian Edelman were all appointed to the Safety Service community Events Board.
Martuccio, Fisher, Jefferson Village Solicitor Jason Fairchild and Jefferson Income Tax Clerk Amanda Berkowitz were all appointed to the Records Commission Board; Sekanina was appointed to the Design Review and the Right of Way Implementation Committee Board.
The village’s financial path to a new budget continues 6 p.m. January 13 for the police and fire departments. “I think we are in a good spot,” Diehl said of the village’s financial footing with a surplus going into the New Year.
Fisher said after all the department committee meetings have their meetings with council, another finance committee meeting will be held before a financial budget is brought before council. The village operates on a short term budget for the first three months of each year before completing a full budget by the end of the first quarter
Diehl said he is excited about the new council. “It is a matter of time getting them up to speed,” he said.
In other business:
• Council approved a third reading of an ordinance to clarify procedures when off duty workers are called into work.
• Council approved the third reading of new sewer rates.
