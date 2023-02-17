Jefferson Community Players Step Up To Hitchcock Thriller

From left, Cheryl Principi, Charles Walker and Monica Beasley Martin read parts for The 39 Steps, a Live Radio Play by Joe Landry, an adaptation of the classic Alfred Hitchcock spy thriller. The live radio play will be presented Saturday, February 25 at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 41 E. Jefferson St. Jefferson. The public is welcome and admission is free.