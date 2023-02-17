Jefferson Community Players Step Up To Hitchcock Thriller

JEFFERSON — Community theater is alive and well in Jefferson, but not all the mysterious characters in their upcoming play may be. The Alfred Hitchcock thriller, The 39 Steps, will be presented in the tradition of the Old Time Radio Plays by the Jefferson Community Players. The live radio play, adapted by Joe Landry, takes place Saturday, February 25 at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ (U.C.C.), 41 E. Jefferson Street. The public is welcome, and there is no cost to attend, but donations are appreciated.
A tea, a basket raffle drawing and another prize drawing will be held during the play’s intermission. The basket is filled with prizes donated by community businesses. The raffle will help the theater with production costs. The basket is currently located at the Wall Street Coffee Company, and will be moved to the Jefferson Community Recreation Center on Tuesday. There is a free drawing for a $25 gift card from the Jefferson Diner, with quiz entry blanks at the Henderson Memorial Library. The Jefferson Community Players will sponsor prizes for the senior center bingo game being held on Tuesday.
Reverend John Werner, of the U.C.C., said that he formed the Jefferson Community Players after a member, Cameron Hartley, suggested that they have a reading of Sleepy Hollow for Halloween.
“I mentioned that we were doing this in a Jefferson Chamber meeting and people were very excited,” said Werner. “I realized reading The Tale of Ichabod Crane would not be enough. My goal was a good show. and boy was it ever. Since then we have done It’s a Wonderful Life adapted by Joe Landry and we are currently working on an International Spy Old Time Radio Show called The 39 Steps, which was first directed by Alfred Hitchcock in 1938.
“With Old Time Radio Shows you have the opportunity to read your part, provide a little dramatic flair and recreate the sound effects, just like the original radio shows beginning from the mid 1920’s all the way through the early 1960s.”
Werner has been directing the troupe. He has acted in Dancing at Lughnasa, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Good Doctor, Guys and Dolls, The Diary of Anne Frank and Barefoot in the Park. Werner acquired experience in set design in college.
Werner’s assistant, Kristina Zoretich, acted at Thompson Square Community Theater and worked as an On Air Voice for the University of Mount Union.
She recently starred as Dr. Bones in an adaptation of Star Trek and played the leading female role in It’s a Wonderful Life for the Jefferson Community Players.
Joe Phommavichit, aided by Cameron Hartley, manages sound effects from creaking doors to cap guns, which give a level of authenticity and fun to The 39 Steps. The duo also does lighting, props and more.
Monica Beasley Martin auditioned for the part of Annabelle, a spy, in a charming English accent.
“Participating in The 39 Steps is an exciting opportunity for me. Growing up I loved mysteries,” Martin said. “The Alfred Hitchcock Show was one of my favorite television shows. Although I have been involved in community theater in other areas, like Youngstown, this is my first experience working with a theater group in Jefferson. Community theater is good for Ashtabula County because it’s a positive and fun alternative to simply sitting around watching our television sets and computers.
“It also helps foster community by bringing folks together from multi-generational and diverse populations.”
Another actor, Charles Walker, said that the cast was so nice and welcoming.
Cheryl Principi is helping the troupe but decided not to act in the upcoming play. She moved to Jefferson in 2022 and was looking for a way to connect with the community.
“I noticed the Jefferson Community Players were beginning to perform Old Time Radio Show productions and thought this might be fun,” Principi said. “I have little background in theater, but my college course work provided opportunities for role playing. I am also comfortable in front of large groups. It seemed like a match. I discovered that I didn’t fit the roles in this play. Instead, I am going to work with other community organizations such as the Henderson Memorial Public Library and the Senior Center to generate some publicity and encourage people to share their memories of Old Time Radio Shows. There are many ways to participate in the Jefferson Community Players in addition to being an actor.
“Screen design and stage work, sound effects, publicity, etc. People in the community who may have experience in these areas are always welcome as well as those who want to learn the process. The productions are free to the public and offer an opportunity for everyone to see how Old Time Radio Shows are now adding a bit of stage craft to add some visual appeal.”
More information is available by calling the U.C.C. at 440-576-4531 and going to the “Jefferson Community Players” Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.