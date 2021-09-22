JEFFERSON — Village council interacted with two Ashtabula County commissioners regarding the proposed building of a justice center north of the village on Monday evening.
The Jefferson Buildings and Lands and Services committees conducted a special meeting after the regular council meeting to discuss the project and the potential of the village’s involvement in the project.
A property 1,000 feet north of King Luminaire on Route 46 in Jefferson Township is under contract for purchase if the funding for the jail is secured through a proposed sales tax increase on the November ballot and/or other funding sources, the commissioners said during the 45-minute meeting. The contract stipulates that the funding must be in place for the purchase to occur, said Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski.
The land would be purchased from Vincenzina Martuccio.
During the meeting, Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio asked the commissioners for a timeline regarding any assistance that might be need from the village.
The commissioners said until the funding is in place there would be no need to start annexation, or other procedures, needed to get sewer and water to the facility.
Pasquale Martuccio said expanding sewer and water north out of the village provides avenues for economic development that presently don’t exist.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro asked the village to see if there was anyway the council might want to partner with the county on the project. He suggested the village might want to look at some of the federal COVID funds as possibly being dedicated to the project.
Martuccio said some of the funds sent to the village will probably be needed for other projects but some might be able to be used for potential sewer and water expansion projects.
The commissioners also answered a variety of questions regarding the proposed project that has been in the planning stages for years. Ducro focused on the importance of space to provide programs to fight addiction and other problems that tend to end up with people landing in prison.
During the regular council meeting
• Council approved the second reading of a resolution that would commit the village to the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council’s Green Community choice program in January of 2023.
• Council had a second reading of an ordinance amending village ordinances to prohibit the storage of improperly licensed or unlicensed motor vehicles.
• A resolution was passed for Martuccio to enter into a contract with Housel Construction for the Jefferson Waste Water Treatment Plant Reconstruction project.
• Village council passed a resolution to join Growth Partnership of Ashtabula County for three years at a “silver” level at a cost of $2,500 a year. Martuccio said the organization has been helpful as the village looks to increase economic development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.