JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic before, during and after Jefferson Area High School and Junior High School orientations.
Vaccines are available to any staff member, parent or student over 12 years old, who wants to become vaccinated.
This is a service provided to members of Jefferson Area Local School District and is not mandatory.
Vaccination clinics will be held as follows:
• Freshmen orientation, today at 9 a.m
• 7th Grade and Junior High new student orientation, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m.
The following are important school district dates for the beginning of the year:
Aug. 17 — Meet the high school sports teams, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 18 — Professional day, no classes
Aug. 19 — Teacher training day – no classes
Aug. 19 — Jefferson and Rock Creek elementary schools Meet the Teacher Night, starting at 5 p.m., staggered by grade levels.
Aug. 20 — Teacher training day – no classes
Aug. 24 — First day for students
Sept. 6 — Labor Day — no school
For more information, call 440-576-2646.
