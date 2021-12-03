JEFFERSON — There is no school today for students in the Jefferson Area Local School District.
The district will be hosting a vaccination clinic for students ages 5-18 in the elementary school gym. Participating children will receive the Pfizer vaccine from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. from Ashtabula County Health Department officials.
The is no need to register but students must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult over the age of 18 with a signed note from a parent stating they want their child vaccinated.
All staff will report to school today and all activities, such as basketball, will take place as scheduled.
For more information, contact your child’s school.
