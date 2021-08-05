Jefferson Area Local School District hires administrators 

JEFFERSON — On the first day of school, students in the Jefferson Area Local School District will see a few changes in the principal’s office.
Tara Reed is the new principal at Rock Creek Elementary School. Her annual salary is $82,400. Reed was previously principal at Jefferson Elementary School.
Alex Anderson joins the district’s administrative team as the new principal at Jefferson Elementary School. His annual salary is $90,000.
Anderson comes to Jefferson from the Geneva Area City School District, where he served as the middle school principal. Anderson previously taught at Jefferson High School and has a son who attends school in the district.
Steve Candela left his role as principal at Rock Creek Elementary to become the new Community Liaison Supervisor for Jefferson’s school district. His annual salary will be $46,000.
The position of community liaison supervisor was developed to assist principals guide the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports process and help them to coordinate family services and support for students and their families.
PBIS is an evidence-based three-tiered framework to improve and integrate all of the data, systems and practices affecting student outcomes every day. The goal of PBIS is to create schools where all students succeed.
Candela was hired through the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center and the new position is funded through a grant.
The first day of school for students in grades 1-12 is Aug. 24.
Kindergarten students begin school on a staggered schedule that allows for each child to take their Kindergarten Readiness Assessment. All kindergarten parents received a letter with their child’s schedule. If you are a parent of a kindergarten student and have not registered for school please contact your school office or register new students online.
