JEFFERSON — A lively game of musical chairs was one of the highlights of Reindeer Games on Friday afternoon at Jefferson Area High School as teachers battled it out to be crowned champion.
The Reindeer Games has been a Christmas focus at the school for more than 30 years with individual games, music, corporate competitions and other events taking place over the years.
The school had not planned to have the event this year, but several students made a plea, said Principal Jeremy Huber.
Ava Dreis and Cole Pawlowski fought for the event after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. School officials decided to have it with some changes.
“I only had it for one year [as a freshman],” Dreis said regarding how she wanted to have Reindeer Games.
“I’m big one on all the school spirit [events],” she said.
“People like tradition,” Huber said. He said the games did not have some of the individual events that highlighted Reindeer Games of the past.
Craig Smylie, the multi-media teacher, and defending musical chairs champion Don Palm, ended up occupying the same chair for at least a minute until Palm was able to shake Smylie to the ground.
Palm said the kids really enjoy the competition.
“It is just a great way to end the semester,” Smylie said of the event.
Another big drawing card is the students get to pick a member of the faculty to get hit with a whipped cream pie.
The students chose Falcon football coach Brandon Hanna. He took his seat with the entire student body watching as Dreis hit him in the face with the pie and rubbed it into his scalp.
Huber said a student also had to get a pie in turn so Pawlowski got the seat of honor.
Huber said he hopes to have the entire Reindeer Games agenda back up and running next year.
