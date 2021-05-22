JEFFERSON — Overcoming a pandemic was a big theme at Jefferson High School. Administrators thanked the senior class for helping the school get back to in-person learning for most of the school year.
School officials made the remarks during commencement exercises Friday evening at Falcon Pride Stadium.
The outdoor stadium allowed for a relatively large crowd to experience graduation in as safe a setting as possible.
“With your help we conquered the pandemic,” said Jefferson Area Local Schools Superintendent John Montanaro.
Montanaro also had senior Seve Cantini come up on the stage and take several selfies of the student body continuing an eight-year tradition. Cantini walked to different parts of the stage taking the pictures and joking with Montanaro.
“It has been my pleasure to be your superintendent. I wish the best in the next chapter of your life,” Montanaro said while introducing the next speaker.
JALS Board of Education President Scott Ardary shared his personal life story coming from a foster home.
“School is not easy. Learning and adapting is one of the biggest challenges we have,” he said.
Ardary challenged students to be ready for life’s problems.
“A new challenge is going to await you,” he said.
“Many of you have faced tragedy the last seven years,” Ardary said. He said the opportunity to make our own choices in life is an important freedom that allows us to rise above our circumstances and become who we want to be.
Ardary said it is important for each person to use those choices, and the failures in life, to adjust to life and overcome the difficulties that may stand in each person’s way as they attack life.
“The world will swallow you up if you allow it,” he said.
Jefferson Area High School Principal Jeremy Huber also thanked the students for adjusting to the challenges faced during a pandemic and long-time school board member Pat Inman and retiring teacher Mary Hostetler for their work in making the school a success.
Student speakers, chosen by their peers, were Olivia Evans and Donovan Leininger. Evans spoke on “Authentically You” and Leininger “To the Heights of Greatness.
“I am so thankful for speaking on behalf of the amazing Class of 2021,” Evans said. She said her educational experience improved when she stopped measuring her self against other people’s expectations.
She urged her fellow graduates to love themselves and except who they are. Evans said when she was able to do that she realized she could listen to the music she wanted and make decisions that made her happy.
Leininger, vice president of the class, also thanked the student body for choosing him to speak. He also told his classmates there would be many challenges facing them as life proceeds.
“If anybody thinks that life will be easy they will be disappointed,” Leininger said. He also said the students should learn from each challenge and use each situation to prepare for the next challenge they will face.
