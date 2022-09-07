JEFFERSON — Jefferson Area High School’s Homecoming weekend kicks off at 5:15 p.m. Friday with a parade through town to Falcon Pride Stadium.
Following the parade, there will be the introduction of the Homecoming Court and crowning of the Homecoming queen and king.
At 7 p.m., the Jefferson Falcons football team will take on the Girard Indians at Falcon Pride Stadium.
The Homecoming Dance will be held 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the high school. The theme this year is Hawaiian Luau.
Pre-sale tickets are $20, and will be sold Friday in the high school cafeteria during lunch and the front office before and after school.
Tickets will be on sale for Jefferson students attending A-Tech, as well.
Tickets at the door are $25.
All students should have received an email about the dress code rules and actions at the dance, as well as the guest pass to bring somebody from outside of Jefferson Area High School.
