Jefferson Area High School's 2022 Homecoming Court is: Front row, left to right,  Freshman Attendant Jessica Dreis, Queen Candidate Samantha Speakman, Queen Candidate Alivia Sabo, Queen Candidate Isabella Brecker, Queen Candidate Ava Leininger, Queen Candidate Avery Nank, Queen Candidate Ava Dreis, Junior Attendant Kylie Newhart, Sophomore Attendant Reese Wessollek.

Back row, left to right, King Candidate Darryn Azzano, King Candidate Jordan Dille, King Candidate Wade Woodworth, King Candidate Mason Pawlowski, King Candidate Trent Hodge and King Candidate Grant Hitchcock.

JEFFERSON — Jefferson Area High School’s Homecoming weekend kicks off at 5:15 p.m. Friday with a parade through town to Falcon Pride Stadium.

Following the parade, there will be the introduction of the Homecoming Court and crowning of the Homecoming queen and king.

At 7 p.m., the Jefferson Falcons football team will take on the Girard Indians at Falcon Pride Stadium.

The Homecoming Dance will be held 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the high school. The theme this year is Hawaiian Luau.

Pre-sale tickets are $20, and will be sold Friday in the high school cafeteria during lunch and the front office before and after school.

Tickets will be on sale for Jefferson students attending A-Tech, as well.

Tickets at the door are $25.

All students should have received an email about the dress code rules and actions at the dance, as well as the guest pass to bring somebody from outside of Jefferson Area High School.

