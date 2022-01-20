JEFFERSON — After an executive session that lasted almost two hours, Village Council voted to give Deputy Police Chief Aaron Dumperth a raise that amounts to about 50 cents an hour.
Dumperth was given the deputy chief job under a probationary period in July of 2021 and council debated whether to take the deputy chief off of probation and pay him at a full rate.
Council voted four to two in favor of the ordinance with Lon Damon, Katy Drier, Karen Roderick and Steve Sekanina voting in favor of the ordinance and John Szewczyk and Kevin Orvos opposed.
Dumperth’s pay will jump to $52,113.98 in two weeks and then will jump again to $54,193.98 in the pay period after Jan. 24 due to a raise that is being given to all village employees, said Jefferson Clerk/Treasurer Patty Fisher. She said all full-time employees will be receiving a $1 an hour raise and the part-time employees a $1.50 raise.
Mayor Brian Diehl said they could not comment on the discussion since it was an executive session. Village Solicitor Jason Fairchild affirmed that thought during a brief educational session on the Sunshine Law for the council which has several new members.
Dumperth remains deputy chief until a time when council decides to take the deputy portion of the title away, Diehl said.
In other business
• Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio said discussions between the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners, the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival and the village have led to a decision to move the county’s 500 pound bell, which has been in storage, to the village’s Covered Bridge Pavilion.
Diehl said there was discussion about building a new structure to house the bell, but discussions led to the bell being moved to the pavilion about 12 feet off the ground. Martuccio said commissioners would be involved in the funding of the project.
• Village Council also passed an ordinance to amend a previous ordinance to adopt new local limits for the creation of a water pre-treatment operation that could allow Lake City Plating, presently operating in Ashtabula, to move to the village.
Martuccio said the company is working with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to complete arrangements to complete the qualifications to create the pre-treatment facility.
“They [the company] have already applied for what they need to build,” he said.
