JEFFERSON — Village Council accepted several resignations and hired new employees on Monday evening during the regular meeting.
The resignations of tax clerk Tina Dumperth and police officer Brian White were accepted unanimously and three new hires were approved.
Zachary Waters was hired to a full-time utility maintenance position, Michael Tsevdos was hired as a detective/patrolman and Maria Sharp was moved from a part-time officer to a detective/patrolman.
Village Council also decided to continue to fine tune the police department’s procedures manual.
“The state changes rules two to three times a year,” said Mayor Judy Maloney of the need to revise the hand book that was last revised in 2015.
Several council members expressed concerns that the manual had some incomplete thoughts and grammar issues that needed to be addressed.
After discussion, it was decided copies of the policies and procedures would be digitized and sent to council members to review after Jefferson Deputy Police Chief Aaron Dumperth took a look at the document.
Councilman Rick Hoyson said he would call a safety committee meeting to review the document after Dumperth and council members made necessary changes.
“Let’s get it to the deputy chief and let him do what he can. Let him polish it up,” Hoyson said.
In other business
• Council approved a 1.5 mill fire department levy to be placed on the November ballot.
