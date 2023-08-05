James Briggs, general manager-advertising director of the Ashtabula Star Beacon, has been promoted to publisher of the newspaper, effective Monday, Aug. 7.
He succeeds Sharon Sorg, who has served as publisher since 2019. She will continue in her position as Regional Executive for CNHI, the Star Beacon’s parent company.
Briggs joined the Star Beacon in August of 2019 as advertising director, and took on the duties of the general manager 18 months ago. He previously worked as an Ohio newspaper executive in Columbus and Circleville.
“I want to continue the fair and balanced approach the Star Beacon is known for in presenting the news,” Briggs said. “I believe readers appreciate that policy.”
Sorg said Briggs’ newspaper experience combined with his dedication to the Ashtabula community will continue to move the Star Beacon forward on both the digital and print fronts.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Briggs said. “And I look forward to serving the readers and advertisers in the Ashtabula market.”
