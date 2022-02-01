JEFFERSON — A lack of bus drivers has led Jefferson Area Local Schools to take a different direction regarding students' daily learning.
JALS Superintendent John Montanaro said the district, like most businesses and organizations, has had trouble filling positions in the transportation department, so he decided to get parents involved in coming up with some solutions to the problem.
"We did a parents email," Montanaro said. He said there were 500 responses from parents regarding their preferences on how to alleviate bus route problems.
Montanaro said the district anticipates there will be problems with filling every bus route during the rest of the school year.
"With our new plan, we are trying to be considerate of the parents who are able to bring their children to school and families who are not," Montanaro said in an email explaining the plan to parents.
"On days when routes are canceled, parents of those students may transport their children to and from school. Children whose parents are unable to transport them to school will participate in remote learning," he said.
"Instead of going remote for the entire district, we will only go remote for specific bus routes that we are not able to cover," Montanaro said.
He said 80 percent of parents said they would be willing to provide transportation for students if the route was not staffed.
Montanaro said bus routes have been grouped together and are already full. He said positions have been advertised for month without any new hires to help alleviate the problem.
"We have a lot of routes doubled up," Montanaro said.
"Our goal has been to do in person learning," Montanaro said.
Montanaro said he will make a "robo-call" to inform parents of which bus routes will be canceled for the week. He said a follow up email may be necessary if a route can't be filled the morning of a particular school day.
He said all students will be asked to transport their chromebooks in case remote learning becomes a reality.
