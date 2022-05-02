JEFFERSON — At the end of every school year, high school bands from all over Ohio gather for the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) state competition.
This year, Jefferson Area High School’s 54-member symphonic band won superior ratings at the contest held April 22 at Lakeview High School in Cortland.
“We performed for three judges who give us a rating of 1-5, with 1 being the best,” said Fred Burazer, band director. “They then average those three scores to give an overall rating.”
The judges gave Jefferson’s band a final score of 1, which is deemed superior and is the highest honor an ensemble can receive in the state of Ohio.
To become eligible for state competition, the band had to complete in the same process at the district level with different songs in March. The band then only had six weeks to prepare its new pieces for state contest.
“To put it in perspective how special it is to earn this title, this is only our 14th state superior in school history dating back to the 1950s, when we first started competing,” Burazer said. “More recently, this is our third state superior in the last seven years. We’ve earned a new trophy plaque for our wall of fame and every student will receive a medal for their accomplishment, as well as a number of other small prizes.”
In the OMEA state contest, bands don’t compete against the other schools, but rather, compete against a set of criteria and the subjective nature of three judges.
JAHS Principal Jeremy Huber said Burazer and his students worked very hard to achieve this goal.
“It’s exciting to see the fruits of their labor,” he said.
Burazer said it’s worth noting that the other schools competing were from more affluent school districts, such as Orange School District in Pepper Pike.
“We don’t take for granted how difficult it is and what an honor it is to earn a score of 1 at state,” he said. “It is our annual goal and our students were very excited to reach that goal.”
