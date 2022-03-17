JEFFERSON — Jefferson Area High School’s concert choir and symphonic band received superior ratings Friday at the Ohio Music Education Association District 5 Large Group contest.
The concert choir performed “Al Shlosha D’varim,” a Hebrew song, and “Shule Aroon,” a traditional Irish folk song.
Both pieces contain foreign language and it took the choir many months of rehearsal to be performance-ready, said Natalie Meloro, vocal music teacher.
“It was the first time in roughly 15 years that the Jefferson Choirs competed in this event and it’s good to know their hard work paid off,” Meloro said. “Although this is my 10th year of teaching at Jefferson, it was my first time taking a group to contest, so it was a new and exciting experience for all of us.”
The JAHS Symphonic Band ensemble of 55 students, grades 9-12, performed “Chimney Rock Celebration” by Robert Sheldon and “Encanto” by Robert W. Smith at the competition.
Student soloists from the competition were: Darryn Azzano on trumpet, Tatum Martinez on flute, Zach Jacobs on saxophone and Amber Justice and Allie Wintz on French horn and baritone, respectively.
The band has been rehearsing since the beginning of January, said Fred Burazer, director of JAHS bands.
“We have had to navigate a rehearsal schedule affected by remote learning, snow and ice days, ACT testing and many other activities,” he said. “When you receive a superior rating, you get the opportunity to participate at state band contest. Earning a 1 at state contest earns you an official plaque, individual awards for students, recognition in scholarly publications and more.”
The last time JAHS symphonic band received a 1-rating at state competition was in 2018.
“We appreciate all the support and kind words from parents, family and community members,” Burazer said.
JAHS Principal Jeremy Huber said Meloro and Burazer have been working hard with students.
“It is exciting to see the fruits of their labor,” Huber said. “It is fun to watch the students embrace their passion for music and performance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.