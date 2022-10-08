Let’s get real.
Times have change since we were kids. This time of year, it becomes evident that the candy we loved as kids may not be a hit with kids these days.
It’s hard to accept, I know.
Believe it or not, I was a kid once and boy, did I love candy — not as much as ice cream, but still ... I loved Atomic Fireballs, Tootsie Rolls, Smarties, Milky Way bars, Bit o’ Honey, and those Wax Cola Bottles.
Back in those days, homemade popcorn balls and cupcakes were acceptable, as well.
Some people even threw a penny or a nickel in our bags and we thought we were rich!
Halloween was my third favorite holiday to be a kid. Christmas and my birthday obviously took up the top two slots, namely because on those days candy and presents were delivered directly to me, whereas for Halloween I had to go out and beg for it.
The point is that I know from firsthand experience that kids really look forward to Halloween. Delightful Granddaughter says it’s her favorite holiday because, being an artist, she invests a great deal of time finding just the right costume, hair color and makeup.
In return, trick or treaters, like my granddaughter, deserve to be well compensated for their efforts.
Today’s trick-or-treaters want to see Reese’s Cups, M&Ms, Kit Kats, Hershey Kisses and Snickers bars in their treat bags, according to my own personal survey of candy lovers — Delightful Granddaughter and Hubby (he’s just a big kid).
I fear some faithful readers have forgotten what it’s like to be a kid on Halloween. I know because I see you in the stores shopping for Halloween candy, holding a couple of little bags of the cheapest candy you can find – the kind that no kid in his or her right mind would dare try to secretly trade with a sibling for fear of retribution, the kind that kids don’t get upset when the dog eats it.
When I find myself walking down those sweet store aisles, I see it as a responsibility to buy the best candy I can afford. I just couldn’t bear to look at their little painted faces if I were to drop a piece of black licorice or a tiny box of Jots in their bag.
Sure, the good stuff costs more, but really, who can put a price on a child’s happiness?
So, faithful readers, I believe it’s time to up your Halloween game.
The website, CandyStore.com, has made choosing the preferred candy even easier by surveying 15,000 consumers and publishing the results, proving once again that you can find anything on the internet.
Here’s a taste (no pun intended) of the favorite Halloween candies for 2022, as well as the most-hated Halloween candy.
No surprise, the most popular Halloween candies were M&Ms, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey bars.
Who doesn’t like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups? Really! When I buy a bag, I hide them so Hubby can’t find them. They’re like gold in our house.
Other favorites include Twix, Butterfinger, Kit Kat, Sour Patch Kids, Snickers and Skittles, according to the survey.
Kids today despise Good & Plenty, licorice, Tootsie Rolls, Mary Janes, Smarties, Necco Wafers, Peanut Butter Kisses, candy corn and Circus Peanuts, according to CandyStore.com.
Finally, if you really want to make those trick or treaters mad, give them a pencil or a toothbrush. But don’t come crying to me when your house gets egged!
Staff writer Shelley Terry confesses she already has a bounty of bags of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Mounds, Heath bars and Milky Ways hidden in her pantry, “saving” them for Trick or Treaters — yeah, right! You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.