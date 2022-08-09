JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Recorder Barbara Schaab will host her “Good Deeds” seminar Aug. 17.
The program, an informal and educational talk to help the public evaluate the status of their property deeds and review options for placing their assets in survivorship, will begin at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Community Center, 11 E. Jefferson St., Jefferson.
Copies of attendees’ recorded deeds will be provided with pre-registration. The copies may be examined and will be reviewed to determine if the property would need to be transferred through Probate Court.
Probate Magistrate Michael Hamper will attend the seminar to educate the participants on the ins and outs of Probate Court.
Staff from Clerk of Courts April Daniels’ Auto Title Department will discuss vehicle titles and rights of survivorship regarding those. Attorney, Cory Funk, will be on hand to address any legal questions.
To register, contact Ashtabula County Recorder, Barb Schaab by calling 440-576-3767 or 440-576-3762 by Friday.
