ASHTABULA — The LIVE UNITED Way luncheon will be held at noon Aug. 12 at the Norman D. Banquet Center, where the philanthropic spirit of Ashtabula County will be celebrated.
“Those who made the 2021-2022 LIVE UNITED Campaign a success will be recognized,” said Kristen Kitchen, executive director. “Attendees will also get a sneak peek of the 2022-23 LIVE UNITED Campaign, Your Greatest Gift.”
“You will be in great company,” Kitchen said, alongside the following sponsors and community members: Signature Sponsor, Huffman Mayer Paolo Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, and event sponsors: Ashtabula County Medical Center, Aqua, Ashtabula Foundation (LIVE UNITED Campaign Pacesetter 2022-23), Community First Credit Union, Demshar Eaton CPA, First Energy Foundation, Grand River Rubber & Plastics, Iten Defense, MegaByte Computer Services LLC, United Way of Ashtabula County Board of Trustees, Worthington Industries and Ziegler Heating Company.
A buffet lunch and dessert will be provided by Tony’s Deli and Catering of Ashtabula.
Tickets are $20 per person and tables for eight are $150. To reserve a seat, go to www.unitedwayashtabula.org or call 440-998-4141 before Aug. 1.
