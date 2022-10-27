It’s shot season.
That means it’s time to get the annual influenza vaccination. and this year, local health officials are encouraging people to get the flu shot and the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster, if you’ve had your primary vaccine series and you are age 12 and older.
Ashtabula County Medical Center reports an early increase in influenza cases this flu season.
“Typically, the increase starts now or even into the second week of November, but we began seeing it in mid-October,” said ACMC Infection Control Practitioner Bonnie Bourdeau, BSN, RN. “In addition to this being flu season, we’re seeing another increase in COVID-19 cases. Fortunately, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have started to show a downward trend.”
Health officials know there is more flu and COVID-19 in Ashtabula County because reported cases do not include all at-home positive tests.
“It is important that people get their influenza vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine or boosters, if they have not done so,” Bourdeau said.
The bivalent COVID boosters protect against the original form of the infectious respiratory disease as well as against the dominant omicron variant and other variants, which continue to mutate to become more easily transmissible.
“The vaccines greatly reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death,” said Ashtabula City Health Department Commissioner Christine Hill. “People are coming in [to get their vaccines]; they’re very much interested and we’ve been busy.”
Since Sept. 1, Ashtabula City Health Department has administered 150 flu vaccines and 358 COVID vaccines, according to Hill.
The Ashtabula County Health Department has been busy, too.
Health officials have given out a total of 565 flu vaccines and 668 bivalent COVID booster vaccines since Sept. 1, according to David Shumate, RN, director of nursing.
“We continue to host flu and COVID clinics multiple times a week, both in the health department itself and to locations spread across the community,” he said.
Ideally, everyone 6 months and older should get vaccinated for the flu by the end of October, early November, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Nevertheless, getting a flu shot later can still offer protection if you get it in the fall or early winter.
Flu shot numbers were down in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the number of flu cases went down, as well.
“People were wearing masks, distancing themselves from others and staying home as much as possible,” Hill said. “[As for 2022], it’s already a bad respiratory year.”
As life returns to normal, people are out and about again, and not as vigilant about preventing disease.
“We tell people to stay home if you’re sick,” she said.
COVID-19 and the flu are contagious respiratory illnesses that have similar symptoms, making it difficult to tell one from the other without a lab test.
While flu infection does not typically affect one’s ability to taste or smell, loss of taste or smell has been a common symptom associated with COVID-19 infection. Both infections can cause fevers, chills, body aches and fatigue. More severe symptoms of either infection include difficulty breathing and could result in pneumonia, according to health officials.
All flu vaccines in the U.S. this year protect against four different flu viruses and there should be no shortages of vaccine, according to health officials.
You must wait two months from your last booster before you can get a COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster, according to health officials.
To get vaccinated, call your doctor, or if you don’t have a health care provider you regularly see, you can find flu vaccines at many places, including health departments and pharmacies.
The Ashtabula City Health Department offers COVID boosters from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For an appointment or info on flu shots, call (440) 992-7123.
Visit the Ashtabula County Health Department website ashtabulacountyhealth.com for a list of vaccine clinics or call (440) 576-6010 option No. 2 for an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.