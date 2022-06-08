As the weather turns to summer in northeast Ohio, area farmers markets open and residents and visitors alike can enjoy the home-grown goodness of local fruits, vegetables, honey, jams, live flowers and more.
The members of North Kingsville Presbyterian Church hope to bring the community together at their farmers’ market, opening Friday.
The farmers’ market will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 23 at the church, 6546 Church St., North Kingsville. Large signs for the market can be found on Route 20 and Route 193.
The Jefferson farmers market will open for the season on Saturday, organizers said.
The farmers market will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Jefferson Historical Society’s parking lot at 42 E. Jefferson St.
The market traditionally opens in mid-June and continues through7 early October.
Last year, despite the pandemic, the market was busier than ever, said Debbie Senger, one of the organizers.
The Ashtabula Farmers Market season will kick off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on Bridge Street in the Ashtabula Harbor, with many of patrons’ favorite vendors returning.
“We are looking for several new vendors to round out our market,” said Rees Davis, market manager. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the market.”
The longest running farmers’ market can be found in Conneaut, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting June 18 through Oct. 8.
The market will be set up in the Moose Lodge parking lot at 280 Park Ave., Conneaut.
Market manager JoAnne Seavy said it’s a great place to find locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and hand-crafted items.
The Geneva Farmers Market opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. June 25 through Oct. 1 at Geneva United Methodist Church, 89 S. Broadway — rain or shine.
The Pierpont farmers’ market also opens June 25 through Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to noon in front of the Williams-Ducro Funeral Home (formerly Pierpont Elementary School), 1071 Route 7 North.
Farmers markets were able to open even during the pandemic for the garden season because fresh produce sales qualified them as essential businesses.
Organizers will continue social distancing in checkout lines, regular sanitation procedures and regular disinfection of surfaces. Customers are no longer allowed to handle produce before buying it.
For more information, check out the Ashtabula County Local Food Guide put out by the Ohio State Extension and Ashtabula Local Food. The guide contains information about local farmers’ markets, as well as farms and other food producers from around the county.
A digital version of the food guide can be downloaded at ashtabulalocalfood.org/local-food-guide/.
The food guide also provides the following tips for buying at a farmers’ market:
• Bring cash in smaller denominations.
• Come early. Popular items often sell out quickly.
• Bring a cooler for your purchases if you won’t be returning home right away.
