JEFFERSON — It’s time to enter the Ashtabula County auditor’s annual dog license coloring contest.
Children and residents with developmental disabilities are urged to participate in an effort to promote dog licenses.
Ohio law requires owners of dogs to renew their dog license each year between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31.
Participants can get a coloring sheet by visiting the auditor’s website or contacting the office.
“We’re happy to offer this exciting contest again this year for kids to enjoy,” Auditor David Thomas said. “The goal of the contest is to promote and educate residents on the need for licensing dogs in Ashtabula County.”
The contest is open until Dec. 16. Participants must return their finished work of art to the Auditor’s Office at the Jefferson Courthouse.
The colorings will be on display in the courthouse through Jan. 31, as a reminder of the importance to get pets licensed. Winners will receive a free 2023 dog license and coloring kits.
After Jan. 31, new dog owners can still purchase a license for $12. Pet owners who are renewing late must pay a late fee of $12 plus the license cost.
“We had a great regular season for dog license sales with 9,859 sold to date for 2022,” Thomas said. “One of the things we have done is push three year and lifetime tags, which cuts down on time for the resident and costs for taxpayers.”
Residents can purchase dog licenses in person, online or by mail, starting Dec. 1.
For more information, call 440-576-2783 or visit the auditor’s website.
