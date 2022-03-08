JEFFERSON — It’s time to enter the Ashtabula County auditor’s third annual coloring contest.
This year the contest will feature artwork from children and adults with developmental disabilities in an effort to promote dog licenses. Participants can get their coloring sheet by visiting the auditor’s website or contacting the office.
“For many families, their dog is like another member of the family,” said Auditor David Thomas. “Dog licenses help protect them and provides resources for vital services in our community. We’ve enjoyed involving kids in helping to educate the public on licenses.”
Thomas’ goal with the coloring contests, top dog essay, and other outreaches for dog licenses are designed to promote and educate the need for licensing dogs in Ashtabula County.
The contest is open until March 28 by returning the finished work of art to the Auditor’s Office. These colorings will be on display in the courthouse through the rest of spring as a reminder of the importance to get pets licensed. Winners will receive a free 2023 Dog License and coloring kits.
The regular dog license season runs Dec. 1 through Jan. 31. After this period, those who are new dog owners can still purchase a license for $12. Pet owners who are renewing must pay a late fee of $12 plus the license cost.
“We had a great regular season for dog license sales with 8,481 sold to date for 2022,” Thomas said. “We are on track to meet our goal of over 10,000 for the year especially with more and more people doing the three-year or lifetime license.”
In total, the Auditor’s Office has 9,667 licenses in Ashtabula County. Of those licenses, the most popular breed is Labrador Retriever of the dogs licensed. Thomas said the most popular name is Bella followed closely by Sadie.
Residents can still purchase their licenses in a variety of ways through the auditor’s office. Thomas has helped to secure additional local registrars with nine now for the public to use in addition to securing a license in person, online, or by the mail.
Those with questions, are encouraged to call 440-576-2783 or visit their website. All dogs three-months-old or older must register or renew their license each year between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. Licenses alert the dog warden of official ownership and the owner’s contact information if a dog becomes lost or a concern arises. These fees help with shelter costs and dog warden funds.
The winner of the dog coloring contest will receive a free 2023 dog license and a basket of art supplies for their creativity. Questions on the coloring contest or dog licenses can be directed to the Auditor’s dog license webpage or 440-576-3785.
