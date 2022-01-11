COLUMBUS – The Ohio EPA is now accepting applications for recycling and litter prevention grants to public and private organizations around the state.
The deadline to apply for the grant is 3 p.m. Feb. 4.
There are four different grants available:
· Academic institution grants up to $100,000 to schools with a 25 percent match or for construction projects using ground tire rubber, up to $300,000 with a 100 percent match;
· Community and litter grants up to $200,000 with a 25 percent match to local governments and nonprofits;
· Market development grants for private businesses up to $200,000 with 100 percent match (requires a government sponsor); and
· Scrap tire grants available for businesses, local governments, and nonprofits up to $300,000 with a 100 percent match (requires businesses to have a government sponsor).
“I strongly encourage any applicable public or private organizations to apply for this program, which will greatly compliment the local effort to provide recycling centers,” said State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, R-Ashtabula, in a prepared statement.
These grants will be awarded in July of 2022.
More information on the program can be found at https://epa.ohio.gov/get-funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.