ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Children Services is looking forward to the holidays, when area residents ‘adopt’ children in its foster care program with donations for Christmas.
Every year, Children Services organizes the Adopt a Child for Christmas program.
“It is always so amazing to see how much our community comes together to help out those in need,” said Mandy Weaver, foster care/adoption supervisor at Ashtabula County Children Services. “We are already receiving calls from people wanting to donate this year.”
Children Services is working with 237 children, she said.
Of those, 127 children are in the agency’s custody and placed outside their homes. This includes children placed in kinship homes, foster homes, group homes and residential treatment centers. The remaining 110 children are able to stay in their homes or another voluntary living arrangement.
People who want to help make Christmas a little brighter for these children have several ways to donate:
• Receive a wish list from a child in the program.
“I can then forward them a wish list that has the child’s first name, age, gender, clothing sizes and a few things they are wanting for Christmas,” Weaver said.
• Make a general donation of gifts and Children Services will use those donations to give to children who don’t have many gifts or use the gifts for children placed in homes close to Christmas Day.
“We work with children of all ages,” Weaver said. “Examples of past general donations include infant and toddler toys, dolls, cars, trucks, Legos, sports balls and art supplies.”
• Purchase gift cards.
“We find these very helpful for teenagers,” Weaver said.
• Donate money to the Children Service Trust Fund, which will be used to buy gift cards for the children who are not adopted by another group.
Monetary donations can be made payable to “ACCSB Children’s Trust Fund” and mailed to Ashtabula County Children Services, 3914 C Court, Ashtabula, OH 44004.
Any gift donation must be new, unwrapped and returned to Children Services by Dec. 3.
To participate in the program, call Weaver at 440-998-1811 or email Mandy.Weaver@jfs.ohio.gov.
