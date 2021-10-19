After the most mild flu season on record in 2020, the Centers for Disease Control is warning the virus could come back early and hit harder this year.
In a typical year, about 35 million Americans contract the virus, but due in large part to COVID safety measures like masking, increased hand washing, physical distancing and an increased influenza vaccination rate, there were only 2,000 documented cases of flu in the U.S. last year. So, it’s difficult to predict what this year’s flu season will bring, said Dr. Nathaniel Franley, a family medicine and sports medicine physician at Ashtabula County Medical Center.
“I would expect us to see something much closer to a typical number of cases now that many of those COVID safety measures have been relaxed in most areas of the country,” he said. “A flu vaccine is the most important step to take to protect yourself from influenza, or from serious complications of the virus.”
Influenza vaccination is a proven prevention strategy to reduce disease incidence and severity of disease, said Christine Hill, a registered nurse and Ashtabula City health commissioner.
“Since influenza virus circulation was very limited last year due to measures for coronavirus prevention, this year those mitigation strategies are not always being followed and are no longer mandated,” she said. “The timing and severity of influenza seasons are always unpredictable but it stands to reason that we will likely see an increase in circulation of the influenza virus.”
Flu vaccines are available 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays by appointment at the Ashtabula City Health Department office, 4717 Main Ave., in the basement of the Municipal Building. Call 440-992-7123 for an appointment.
Clinics traditionally start giving the vaccine in October to give the vaccine a few weeks to take hold before the arrival of flu season.
The Ashtabula County Veterans Administration Clinic will host a drive-thru flu clinic 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday at the Ashtabula County VA Clinic, 2044 Lambros Lane. Masks are required even in vehicles.
Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.
The Ashtabula County Health Department will host flu vaccine clinics at the following times and locations:
• Rome Fire Department, 3162 Route 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, drive-through only;
• Andover United Methodist Church, 181 S. Main St., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday;
• Ashtabula Township Community Hall, 2718 N. Ridge Road, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27, and
• Northwest Ambulance District (NAD) 1480 S. Broadway, Geneva, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28, drive-thru only.
The Ashtabula County Health Department also offers walk-in flu vaccines every Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and offers vaccines by appointment every Monday and Friday. Call 440-576-6010 to schedule an appointment.
Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. The elderly, young children and people with certain health conditions are at higher risk of serious flu complications.
There are two main types of influenza (flu) viruses: Types A and B. The influenza A and B viruses that routinely spread in people (human influenza viruses) are responsible for seasonal flu epidemics each year.
The best way to reduce the risk of flu and its potentially serious complications is by getting vaccinated each year, according to health officials.
Franley said it’s important to remember that, although COVID and flu are both respiratory viruses, they are different.
“The flu vaccine will not protect you from COVID, nor will the COVID vaccine protect you from flu,” he said. “I encourage everyone to get both vaccines, continue to practice good hand hygiene, as well as keeping distance from others and following current CDC and local masking recommendations.”
